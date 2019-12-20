Eagles Dolphins Football

Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (45) returns to to play, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rick Lovato was named to the Pro Bowl last week for the first time. It was the first year long snappers were included in the voting by players and coaches. His five tackles this season lead all NFL long snappers.

