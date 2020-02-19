The Lacey Township High School boys swimming won three races but lost 107-63 to Summit on Wednesday in a state Public C semifinal at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
The loss didn’t dim the fact that Lacey (9-5) won the program’s first South Jersey championship on Feb. 12.
Summit (13-2), the top seed in the Public C bracket, will face Haddonfield in a state championship meet at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.
“Our guys gave it everything,” Lacey coach Brian Keelen said.
“They accomplished more this year than any Lacey swimming team ever has, and that’s something to be proud of.”
— Guy Gargan
Summit was a fantastic team, but our kids raced tough, and they raced hard. They raced their hearts out and left it all in the pool.”
Lacey finished well by winning the last three races. Peter VanDerWerf won the 100-yard backstroke for the Lions in 1 minute, 0.79 seconds. Sean Cook took the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.53. The Lions’ team of Michael Spina, VanDerWerf, Lucas Whelan and Cook won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.63.
“It was a tough day but we’ll keep our heads up high,” said Whelan, a 17-year-old senior and Lacey Township resident. “We did our best, and it was a fun race. Summit was really good, they’ll be tough to beat on Sunday.
“We practiced every day in the morning (before school) this season, and we pushed ourselves to the max to get ready. I didn’t expect us to do as well as we did, but everyone believed in each other, and it took everyone to do what we did.”
