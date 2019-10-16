Lacey Football

Lacey Township High School football team practice Monday Aug 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Lacey Township (5-1) at Donovan Catholic (6-0)

7 p.m. Friday

This game will decide the division title. Donovan Catholic will win the title outright with a victory. Lacey will clinch at least a share of the division championship with a win. Donovan Catholic is ranked N. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Lacey quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 535 yards and six touchdowns.

