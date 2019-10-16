Lacey Township (5-1) at Donovan Catholic (6-0)
7 p.m. Friday
This game will decide the division title. Donovan Catholic will win the title outright with a victory. Lacey will clinch at least a share of the division championship with a win. Donovan Catholic is ranked N. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Lacey quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 535 yards and six touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.