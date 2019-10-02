Lacey Southern Football

Lacey's Justin Gorski runs in the second quarter as Lacey Township Township High School hosts Southern Regional for a Shore Conference football game, at Lacey, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Lacey Township (4-0) at Holmdel (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Lacey is one of this season's surprise teams. Justin Gorski leads Lacey with 400 rushing yards and 24 tackles at defensive back. Holmdel upset Red Bank 17-7 last Friday.

