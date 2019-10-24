Lacey Township (5-2) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (2-4)

7 p.m. Friday

Lacey lost to undefeated Donovan Catholic 35-0 last Friday. Pt. Pleasant comes off a 28-14 loss to Ocean Township. Lacey sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown six touchdown passes.

