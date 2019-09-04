Lacey Football

Lacey Township High School football team practice Monday Aug 5, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Lacey Township (0-0) at Steinert (0-0)

Noon Saturday

Lacey comes off a 5-5 season. Justin Gorski and Bobby Evans spark the Lacey running game. Steinert also finished 5-5 last season but finished the year on a four-game winning streak.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments