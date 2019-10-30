Lacey Township (6-2) at Toms River East (7-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Both these teams will qualify for the playoffs. Lacey in Group III and Toms River East in Group IV. Lacey sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. Toms River East comes off a 47-20 loss to Toms River North.

