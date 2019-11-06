Central Jersey Group III
Lacey Township (5) at Burlington Township (4)
7 p.m. Friday
Lacey (6-3) comes off a 17-14 loss to Toms River East. Lacey sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 995 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior linebacker Mike Kudlacik leads the Lons defense with 58 tackles, 12 of them for losses. Burlington Township (6-2) has won three straight. Burlington sophomore Jordan Dotosn has made 77 tackles and caught 15 passes for 255 yards.
