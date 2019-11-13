Central Jersey Group III Semifinal
Lacey Township (5) at Wall Township (1)
7 p.m. Friday
Lacey (7-3) relies on sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti, who has completed 90 of 138 passes for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Bobby Evans caught 24 passes for 383 yards. Senior linebacker Mike Kudlacik leads the Lacey defense with 61 tackles.
Wall (9-0) is considered the Shore Conference’s top team. Wall quarterback Logan Peters has thrown for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 357 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Lacey/Wall winner advances to the sectional final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between third-seeded Timber Creek and second-seeded Rumson Fair-Haven.
