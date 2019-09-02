Coach: Steve Torre (25-13-3)
2018 record: 13-5-2
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Lions feature six seniors this season, including forward Sean Moffitt, midfielder Mike Cyphers and defender Kian Gonzalez. Lacey also returns junior defender George-Kyle Hernandez and sophomore Kody Besser.
“We will be very young this year after graduating 12 seniors, but I am extremely confident in the group of guys we have,” Torre said. “I believe if we can stay healthy we will be right in the mix of things come October.”
