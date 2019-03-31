Coach: Adam Taha (first season)

Last season’s record: 11-12

2019 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Senior catcher Jordan Jurkiewicz has committed to Maryland. Jurkiewicz batted .424 with 24 RBIs last season.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

