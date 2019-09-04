Coach: Elyse Winkle

2018 record: 9-8-3

What to watch: The Lions will be led by midfielders Alyssa Costello and Camille Tomko, forward Caroline Tomko, defender Kayla Costigliola and goalie Haley Billhardt.

“We are gradually building this year,” Winkle said. “I am hopeful that we will be a competitive force in our conference.”

