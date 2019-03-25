Coach: Shane Allen

Last season’s record: 9-7

Outlook: The Lions return senior midfielders Chris Augustine and Ryan Giles, senior defender Shane Flanegan and senior attackman Dylan Vitale, who is a 100-career goal scorer and committed to play lacrosse at McDaniel University. Lacey advanced to the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals last season.

"(Lacey) reflects a team with returning experience up and down the lineup," Allen said. "With seven out of 10 returning starters, the Lions are hopeful to improve off of last season."

