Coach: Justin Bonitatis (second season)
2018-19 record: 17-3
Outlook: The Lions return sophomore Brady Carter (106/ 113), who made it to the round of 16 at states. Junior Vin Ceglie will wrestle between 195 and 220. He qualified for states last season after placing second at district and regions. Senior Jackson Brandt (172/ 180) had 26 wins last season.
“Our overall goals are to win our B South division, win a state sectional title and to win a Group III title,” Bonitatis said. “If they buy in and train hard, we can meet all those goals.”
