Coach: Jack Mahar (54-61-2)
2018 record: 8-9-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: Lacey, which advanced to the S.J. Group III playoffs, returns senior midfielder Bella Borel, senior defender Hailey Nowak, senior forwards Stephanie Wollman and Kelly Weaver, junior goaltender Nicole Coraggio and junior midfielder Juliana Rettino.
“We lost some key players to graduation, but we are also returning some key players,” Mahar said. “We have had a good preseason to date, and we look to be very competitive in every match we play.”
