Coach: Steph Law
Last season’s record: 4-11
Outlook: The Lions return senior attacker Claudia Schrier senior midfielder and Abigayle Sinibaldi. Law, who will be coaching her first season, said she is creating a strong, cohesive unit, both offensively and defensively. Along with an experienced rerunning class, Lacey will feature some newcomers this season.
“We are very excited to get this season underway. Being new to Lacey High School and this lacrosse program, I am excited to see what the girls are capable of,” Law said. “They have been working hard all preseason, and they can't wait to get out there and test their skills against opponents.”