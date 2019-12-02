Coach: Brian Keelan

2018-19 record: 5-5

What to watch: The Lions graduated only one senior last year and will be competitive. The scoring leaders include Eric Burke, Sean Cook, Lucas Whelan, Michael Spina and Peter VanDerWerf. Colin Hammer, Peter D'Adamo, Vladamir Bravo-Perez, Colton Connolly and Quinn Reimer will add points. Newcomers include Kieran McGovern, Kevin Zilenas and Mazzen Abdul Hakiem.

"We have 21 on the team, the most in over five years," Keelan said. "The team has grown a great deal in the last year. They're maturing, and they're ready to start racing. The guys are excited, and we'll take our best swing at winning the division (Shore Conference B South) title."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments