Coach: Brian Keelan
2018-19 record: 5-5
What to watch: The Lions graduated only one senior last year and will be competitive. The scoring leaders include Eric Burke, Sean Cook, Lucas Whelan, Michael Spina and Peter VanDerWerf. Colin Hammer, Peter D'Adamo, Vladamir Bravo-Perez, Colton Connolly and Quinn Reimer will add points. Newcomers include Kieran McGovern, Kevin Zilenas and Mazzen Abdul Hakiem.
"We have 21 on the team, the most in over five years," Keelan said. "The team has grown a great deal in the last year. They're maturing, and they're ready to start racing. The guys are excited, and we'll take our best swing at winning the division (Shore Conference B South) title."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.