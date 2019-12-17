Lacey Township

Coach: Sean McAndrew

Last Season’s Record: 13-12

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key Players: Jordan Cohen, 6-4, Sr., F; Kalvin Kuhn, 6-1, Sr., F; Donavon Bacchetta, 5-10, Sr. G; Jacob Bowles, 6-1, Jr., F; Jason Nemcik, 6-4, Sr., C; Troy Buxton, 6-1, Fr., G; Carson Howard, 6-7, Fr., C.

Outlook: The Lions will rely on balanced scoring this season. Cohen and Bowles will lead the team. Buxton and Howard will see plenty of time as freshmen.

