Lacey

Coach: Jessica Venturelli

Last Season’s Record: 9-16

2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Cayli Biele, 5-5, Sr., G; McKayla Mooney, 5-7, Jr., G/F; Nicole Coraggio, 5-10, Jr., F; Sarah Zimmerman, 5-8, So., F; Riley Giordano, 5-10, Fr., G; Naddie Bell, 5-11, So., C; Madison Magilivray, 5-8, Fr., G; Riley Mahan, 5-10, Fr., G.

Outlook: Biele leads with her toughness. Zimmerman showed potential as a freshman. Giordano will play as a freshman.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments