Jahdir Loftland had a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for Donovan Catholic. Loftland also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Clark. Clark had a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Nasir Calhoun had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards.

Lacey Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0

Donovan Catholic; 7 14 7 7—35

FIRST QUARTER

D— Loftland 60 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

D— Loftland 28 pass from Clark (kick good)

D— Calhoun 5 run (kick good)

THIRD QUARTER

D— Clark 72 run (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

D— Calhoun 2 run (kick good)

Records— Donovan Catholic 7-0, Lacey Twp. 5-2.

