Jahdir Loftland had a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for Donovan Catholic. Loftland also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Clark. Clark had a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Nasir Calhoun had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards.
Lacey Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0
Donovan Catholic; 7 14 7 7—35
FIRST QUARTER
D— Loftland 60 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
D— Loftland 28 pass from Clark (kick good)
D— Calhoun 5 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
D— Clark 72 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
D— Calhoun 2 run (kick good)
Records— Donovan Catholic 7-0, Lacey Twp. 5-2.
