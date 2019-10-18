Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.
During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result.
Moments after the fall, Gaga was back onstage with the fan and told him: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?” He responded: “I promise.”
Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media.
Cher says she’ll help fired Wisconsin security guard in potential lawsuit: Cher said she’ll cover the expense of any lawsuit a black Wisconsin high school security might file after he was fired for using a racial slur while telling a student not to use that word. Marlon Anderson said a disruptive student at Madison West High School used the racist term Oct. 9. Anderson repeated the word as he admonished the student, who is also black, not to say it. Madison schools have a zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs and fired Anderson.
Kim Kardashian West urges clemency for Okla. death row inmate: Kim Kardashian West has joined a chorus of voices calling for clemency for a black man on Oklahoma’s death row who says a racist juror tainted the outcome of his trial.
Julius Jones was convicted of murder in the 1999 slaying of 45-year-old Paul Howell.
Kardashian West tweeted Wednesday urging Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state Pardon and Parole Board to consider Jones’ clemency petition, which was filed Tuesday.
Jones’ lawyers have requested that his death sentence to be commuted to time served.
Country radio DJ Kingsley dies: Bob Kingsley, a radio announcer who since the 1970s led country music fans counting down the weekly hits, died in Texas.
Rob Simbeck, a friend and producer of the “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40,” said Kingsley died Thursday at his home in Weatherford. He was 80. Kingsley earlier this month announced he was being treated for bladder cancer.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.