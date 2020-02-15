$30 million development could transform Pleasantville's Lakes Bay: Marmora-based Scarborough Properties is proposing a project that would feature one-and two-bedroom apartments, dredge the marina to put it back in use and add passive recreation amenities to the field near the old high school.
EHT police seek to ease Zion Park residents' concerns after killing: “You guys are our eyes,” Capt. Fred Spano told the more than 50 residents who came to a community meeting at the library with questions and concerns after recent violent events in the neighborhood.
Congressional candidates split on legalizing recreational marijuana: 2nd District Democratic candidates Brigid Harrison, John Francis and Will Cunningham are in favor of legalization, while Amy Kennedy is in favor of decriminalization.
Atlantic City property revaluation complete: “This has been great work,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said of the appraisal. “This is the first step in the process. My administration’s goal is to provide the residents of Atlantic City with a tax decrease in 2020.”
St. Augustine Prep beats CBA for S.J. Non-Public A wrestling title: The Hermits won 10 bouts en route to a 42-18 victory over second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy to capture their second straight South Jersey Non-Public A title.
