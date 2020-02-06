St. Augustine baketball

Middle Township's coach LaMarr Greer , right talk with his players during a timeout against St. Augustine basketball game at St. Augustine Prep High School Thursday, Jan 16, 2014.
Tara Davies Middle Township 2006

A standout soccer player, Tara Davies is Middle’s career scoring leader with 104 goals. She earned a Division I scholarship to Penn State. Davies also was a four-year letter winner in softball.

5. LaMarr Greer and Tara Davies-Saltzburg: Middle Township will retire the jerseys of these two former standouts Friday night. Greer, 1994 graduate, wore No. 44 and led Middle to back-to-back state championships. Davies, a 2006 graduate, wore No. 12 and finished her soccer career with 104 goals.

