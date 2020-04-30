Las Vegas casinos may give some clues on what customers and employees can expect in Atlantic City once plans are formulated to reopen the resort’s casinos.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Matt Maddox plans to limit the number of entrances and install thermal cameras, testing those with temperatures greater than 100 degrees in a private area, and turning away those who still show high temperatures.
Guests will be advised to stand at least 6 feet apart, and the company will spread out restaurant tables and slot machines, as well as change other physical layouts to ensure people maintain a safe distance. Plans also include placing hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the property, as well as prominently displaying health and hygiene reminders.
All employees, as well as customers, will be required to wear a mask provided by Wynn.
As an extra precaution, Wynn employees have been given “clear instructions on how to respond swiftly and report all presumed cases of COVID-19 on property to the Southern Nevada Health District,” according to a statement, and they have been instructed to stay home if they don’t feel well.
Employees also have been told to contact a manager if they notice themselves, a guest or another employee displaying symptoms of the virus.
The new health and safety guidelines rely “on the best available science on sanitization methods in consultation with professional infectious disease experts,” Maddox said. The company plans to refine the plan as it continues to get updates from experts.
In an interview from Caesars Palace on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” last week, Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Tony Rodio said to look for more social distancing, e.g., every other slot machine operational, three players to a table at every other table, etc.
MGM Resorts International acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle told employees, “(O)ur industry will likely change for the foreseeable future.”
Without going into detail, Hornbuckle added, “What it means to provide good customer service will change — everything from how often we clean to how we greet our guests.”
Hornbuckle said the way casino floors and restaurants operate also will change — though he didn’t say how. Reopening MGM’s casinos in Las Vegas could come with guests and employees wearing facial protection, while workers constantly sanitize gambling machines and the casino floor.
“The history of this pandemic has yet to be written,” Hornbuckle added. “Now is the time to follow the public health guidelines, even when they are challenging. The decisions we’re making today are about ensuring that we have the resources to not just reopen, but to operate successfully for the long term, until we recover.”
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.