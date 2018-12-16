1) Pottery. Gail Molnar Pfeifer creates unique functional stoneware and porcelain pottery. Her functional, wheel-thrown pieces (vases, mugs, bowls, pitchers) are mostly glazed in an electric kiln. Some decorative pieces have been pit-fired or hand-built. Email here at: gail@laughinggullpottery.com.
2) Glass art. WheatonArts has an array of gorgeous glass works. For someone who enjoys a touch of whimsy, at 3" high, “Green Iguana on a Rock” ($70) by the award-winning Mazet Studios is handcrafted and signed. Wheaton Arts is at 1000 Village Drive in Milville. Go to WheatonArts.org.
3) Natural beauty. Natural Creations by Nicole of Sea Isle City prides itself in making the most organic natural beauty products — like essential oil blends, body butters and sugar scrubs — possible. The Lip Care Set ($10) makes for a great Pollyanna gift or stocking stuffer, especially since it's already wrapped. Go to NurtureYourselfGoods.etsy.com.
4) Artful ornaments. Nashville North Studios challenge its artists to create mini paintings that can second as tree ornaments ($25). The artists, like Sue Rau, Chris O'Brien, Patti Speed Hemberger and Elise Bond, among others, were challenged but ultimately excited about this holiday project. Its third Firday event from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 21, will feature a holiday party and open mic night with Tim Faherty and Gregg Clayton. NNS is located at 210 New Road in Linwood. Go to NashvilleNorthStudios.com
— Pamela Dollak