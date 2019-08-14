CAESARS
9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 16; $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $150
WHAT TO EXPECT: “The Last Podcast on the Left” began in 2011 and features friends Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski. During their weekly podcasts, the trio explores all types of horrors including ghosts, cults, UFOs, serial killers and conspiracy theories. In 2017 “The Last Podcast on the Left” won a People’s Voice Webby. The dark comedy trio brings the show to Caesars Atlantic City on Friday for a night full of horror and laughs.