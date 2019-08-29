If your natural inclination is to cry because summer is unofficially over, then we’ve got good news: there’s plenty to laugh about. Head to Borgata Comedy Club for a Friday show with Regina DeCicco, James Mattern and Mike Yard; or for Tim Krompier, Rodney Laney, and Joe Matarese the rest of Labor Day Weekend. At Atlantic City Comedy Club at The Claridge, catch Eric Neumann, who has the No. 1 Comedy Album on iTunes, for shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At Howie Mandel Comedy Club at Hard Rock, the comedy bookends Labor Day Weekend with Adam Ferrara on Thursday and Kellen Erskine on Monday. And if you’re looking for a great show with local headliners, head to any of the shows held by AC Jokes: at Blue Martini at Bally’s Thursday through Monday; at Anthem Lounge at Tropicana on Friday and Sunday; at Kiss Kiss Nightclub at Tropicana on Thursday, Saturday and Monday; and at Playground Pier on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments