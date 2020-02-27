Lauren Princz, Egg Harbor Township, So

55 dash

Princz won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

9. Lauren Princz: The Egg Harbor Township won the South Jersey Group IV 55-meter dash last weekend and has the state’s fastest time this winter of 7.05 seconds.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments