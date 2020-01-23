State Group I, IV and NP A meet 3

Egg Harbor Township sophomore Lauren Princz wins the state Group IV 200-meter dash Saturday.

2. Lauren Princz: The Egg Harbor Township junior qualified for the prestigious Millrose Games by winning the 55-meter dash at last weekend’s New Balance Games in New York City.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments