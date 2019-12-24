CAL Girls Basketball final (copy)

Middle Township's Lauryn Fields #23 react after winning over Wildwood Catholic's for CAL Girls basketball final at Richard Stockton College Saturday, March 1, 2014.

Fields led the Panthers to the 2014 Cape-Atlantic League championship. Fields finished her career with 1,692 points — the most of any girl to ever play at Middle Township.

