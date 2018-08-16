2. Lauryn Hill

Who I believe is truly number one on this list, Hill's career just isn't as prolific as the next artist, but you could argue it's more impactful. The East Orange, New Jersey native is best known for her time with 90s group The Fugees and for possibly the best rap album of the 90s (yeah, I said it) with "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," an album that influenced everyone from Janelle Monae to Kanye West. I had the chance to cover Hill for the Press in 2016. She was 45 minutes late to the show (she kind of just does that now), but once she gets on stage you realize why you came to see her. She's a treasure for this state.
