"Good for workers, good for our businesses, and good for our economy."
Legislative Democrats announced Thursday they have reached an agreement to raise New Jersey's minimum wage to $15 an hour. However, South Jersey legislators and business leaders had mixed feelings about the agreed details.
Holy Spirit student doesn't let hearing loss stop his game. Sophomore Gavin Gillespie was born with sensorineural hearing loss in both ears. Without his hearing aids, he is essentially deaf. “What he compensates for during the course of the day is remarkable,” said father and basketball coach Jamie Gillespie.
EHT applies for $2.4M to demolish West Atlantic City motels. Township officials have applied for a federal grant that would cover the cost of demolishing four eyesore motels in West Atlantic City, the blighted gateway to the resort that has long harbored illegal drug activity.
Old School hip-hop takes over Boardwalk Hall. This Sunday, a lineup of some of the most recognizable names in in hip-hop from the ’80s and early ’90s, including Naughty By Nature, Kool Moe Dee and Big Daddy Kane will take the stage in Atlantic City.
Eagles report card: Defense overcame injuries. Sports columnist David Weinberg looks at how the Eagle's defense measured up this past season.