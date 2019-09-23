Hammonton

Linwood

Mullica Twp.

Township Comittee

Lawrence "Larry" Riffle

Political party: Republican

Age: 67

Hometown: Mullica Township

Current job: School bus driver

Education: High school diploma (need school), Atlantic County Carpenters four-year apprentice program.

Political message: It has been my pleasure to have served on the Mullica Township Committee for 9 years. During that time I have done my best to insure the highest level quality service for the residents of Mullica Township. I would like to continue to serve anyway I can.

Tags

Load comments