Hammonton
Linwood
Mullica Twp.
Township Comittee
Lawrence "Larry" Riffle
Political party: Republican
Age: 67
Hometown: Mullica Township
Current job: School bus driver
Education: High school diploma (need school), Atlantic County Carpenters four-year apprentice program.
Political message: It has been my pleasure to have served on the Mullica Township Committee for 9 years. During that time I have done my best to insure the highest level quality service for the residents of Mullica Township. I would like to continue to serve anyway I can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.