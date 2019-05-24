A tentative deal has been reached to settle multiple lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.
Attorneys involved in the negotiations told a federal bankruptcy court judge during a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday that a breakthrough in a still-unfinished mediation had put a settlement within reach.
The amount of the deal wasn't revealed in court, but a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press it was worth $44 million. The person wasn't authorized to reveal details of the discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.
"We now have an economic agreement in principal that is supported by the plaintiffs, the (New York attorney general's) office, the defendants and all of the insurers that, if approved, would provide significant compensation to victims, creditors and the estate and allow the parties to avoid years of costly, time consuming and uncertain litigation on all sides," Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told the judge.
Batali pleads not guilty for assault: Celebrity chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid several sexual misconduct accusations, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
Batali, 58, wearing his signature red ponytail and a blazer, did not speak during the brief hearing but nodded as the judge ordered him to stay away from the woman.
The court entered a not guilty plea on Batali's behalf to a charge of indecent assault and battery.
Batali was released on his own recognizance. He will not have to appear at the next hearing, scheduled for July 12.
Levine leaving 'The Voice': Adam Levine is leaving NBC's "The Voice" after 16 seasons.
Carson Daly made the announcement Friday morning on the "Today" show. Daly said Gwen Stefani will return for season 17 in Levine's chair. The Maroon 5 frontman wrote a lengthy Instagram post Friday, saying the Emmy-winning show "went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever."
Festival opens in South Carolina: Charleston began 17 days of operas, plays, chamber music and jazz Friday as the world-renowned Spoleto Festival USA returned.
The 43rd season of the arts festival kicked off Friday at noon with the opening ceremony from Charleston City Hall. It will run through June 9.
— Associated Press