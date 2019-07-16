071819_ats_moreys (10)

While the name seems somewhat insulting to the work ethic of rivers, we nonetheless agreed to hop in a tube and head down the lazy river while enjoying the rays of the sun. Perfect for those who fear the big rides and slides. Found on Raging Waters too.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments