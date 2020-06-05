Colleen Maguire took over the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association with a clear goal Wednesday — the return of high school sports in the state from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m seeing firsthand the toll this pandemic is taking on our student athletes,” she said in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “I want nothing more than to get these student-athletes back to their teammates and coaches, if not for their physical well-being but for their mental, their emotional and social well-being. They need it. That is our top priority. We are not going to rest until we can figure out a way to get these kids back safely, effectively and efficiently to their teams.”
The NJSIAA executive committee Wednesday morning unanimously approved Maguire as chief operating officer, the first time the head of the NJSIAA has held this title. The NJSIAA, which was founded in 1918, governs most New Jersey high school sports. Maguire is the first woman to head the organization. She credited the women NJSIAA assistant directors who came before her.
Maguire replaces NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White, who will step down from the organization’s day-to-day operations June 30. White will remain with the organization in an advisory capacity before retiring at the end of the year.
Maguire, an accountant, began her career as a bank executive and joined the NJSIAA in 2014 as the director of finance and administration.
A high school transfer portal?
The college transfer portal has been active over the last couple of months. Could the high school transfer market be about to pick up?
New Jersey high school athletes could transfer without changing residences and be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 school year, under an NJSIAA proposal designed to provide relief for students from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NJSIAA officials said the rules against recruitment and transferring for athletic advantage remain in effect. The easing of the transfer rules is part of the NJSIAA’s COVID-19 compliance package. Maguire described it as a “stimulus” package for student athletes.
First of many
Cedar Creek standout sophomore Jojo Bermudez picked up his first D-1 offer Thursday. The University of Massachusetts offered Bermudez a scholarship. He is one of the state’s top sophomores. Bermudez caught 54 passes for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Best of the year
Last week, The Press selected St. Joe's Jada Byers as our Male Athlete of The Year. This weekend we will announce our Female Athlete of the Year. Who are your suggestions? Email them or tweet them at me.
