Christina Gonzalez leap year

Christina Gonzalez, of Ventnor, a third-grade teacher at the Sovereign Avenue School, in Atlantic City, is a leap year baby that uses her unusual birthday as a teaching element in her class, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Leap year babies find the fun in having fewer birthdays than the rest of us: “I love having a leap year birthday,” said Christina Gonzales, 36. “It’s something that makes you unique. You have a story to tell, especially being a teacher. The kids always get a kick out of them being close to the age of their teacher.”

2 Atlantic County men sentenced after setting friend on fire: Brandon Perez and David Sult each received five years in prison after admitting to setting a Brigantine man on fire last year in a prank.

Vet's death highlights need for benefits services in South Jersey, Van Drew says: Gerald Keenan, 86, was forced to travel to Cherry Hill for an exam required for him to qualify for financial compensation for his hearing loss related to his military service, the congressman said. He fell in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill facility, was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and then Cooper University Hospital in Camden, and died two weeks later.

Press-area wrestlers have good days, advance to Region 8 semifinals: Oakcrest's Hogan Horsey and Frank Gabriel, Southern's Cole Velardi and Ocean City's Charley Cossaboone all earned decision victories to advance to Saturday's semifinals.

Starlight Nova, a rescue pony, living in Brigantine: Take a look at how Starlight Nova, who was rescued from a kill farm, made Brigantine home, and read her story in Sunday's paper.

Starlight Nova

Charlotte Blackwelder, a Brigantine neighbor, feeds an apple to Starlight Nova, attended to by Coco Kralick, 9, who brought the horse to their Brigantine home. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments