Leap year babies find the fun in having fewer birthdays than the rest of us: “I love having a leap year birthday,” said Christina Gonzales, 36. “It’s something that makes you unique. You have a story to tell, especially being a teacher. The kids always get a kick out of them being close to the age of their teacher.”
2 Atlantic County men sentenced after setting friend on fire: Brandon Perez and David Sult each received five years in prison after admitting to setting a Brigantine man on fire last year in a prank.
Vet's death highlights need for benefits services in South Jersey, Van Drew says: Gerald Keenan, 86, was forced to travel to Cherry Hill for an exam required for him to qualify for financial compensation for his hearing loss related to his military service, the congressman said. He fell in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill facility, was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and then Cooper University Hospital in Camden, and died two weeks later.
Press-area wrestlers have good days, advance to Region 8 semifinals: Oakcrest's Hogan Horsey and Frank Gabriel, Southern's Cole Velardi and Ocean City's Charley Cossaboone all earned decision victories to advance to Saturday's semifinals.
Starlight Nova, a rescue pony, living in Brigantine: Take a look at how Starlight Nova, who was rescued from a kill farm, made Brigantine home, and read her story in Sunday's paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.