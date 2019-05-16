Atlantic County residents who are interested in learning how to navigate through the Medicare system and make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage are invited to attend a free workshop that is being offered at four county library locations between June 19 and Sept. 24. Each workshop will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
The "New to Medicare" workshop is sponsored by the Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging in an effort to help newly enrolled Medicare participants or those who are soon to be eligible obtain a better understanding of changes in the Medicare program and the choices available to them. The workshops will address enrollment, Medicare Parts A & B, Part D prescription drug coverage, supplemental coverage and Medicare Advantage Plans. Information about programs that help low-income beneficiaries offset the cost of Medicare premiums and co-pays will also be provided.
The workshop is free and open to adults.
Wednesday, June 19
Atlantic County Library System/Ventnor
6500 Atlantic Avenue
Thursday, June 27
Atlantic County Library System/Brigantine
201 15th Street South
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing
40 Farragut Avenue
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway
305 E. Jimmie Leeds Road
For more information, call 888-426-9243.