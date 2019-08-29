HARRAH’S
VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
WHAT TO EXPECT: Legends in Concert began iWith a constantly revolving cast, Legends has presented tributes to hundreds of different performers in every genre from rock and pop to R&B, hip-hop and soul. This current run of shows at Harrah’s features tributes to artists such as Bruno Mars, Donna Summer, George Michael, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.