Areas of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the convention are crumbling. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

New Jersey boardwalks may receive funding for repairs. State legislators announced Tuesday a bill redefining public highways, which would allow the state Transportation Trust Fund to pay to rebuild crumbling older boardwalks — like in Wildwood.

Prosecutor's Office overseeing Mullica Township Police Department. "The makeup of Township Committee and their relationship with Captain Zeck has created an unhealthy environment," said an attorney for embattled Police Chief John Thompson, who requested the Prosecutor's Office step in.

Fire consumed part of a 100,000-square-foot produce facility Tuesday afternoon in rural Cumberland County. Clouds of black smoke could be seen for miles as flames engulfed the west wing of the F & S processing facility on Lebanon Road in Deerfield Township.

'Not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says. When it came to offering his view of the Atlantic City casino market, Tilman Fertitta delivered an assessment the only way the Texan could: bluntly and to the point.

Trout deserves MVP award, says sports columnist David Weinberg. Read why he thinks the Millville native and Eagles season ticket holder deserves the American League's top honor this year. 

Red Sox Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout runs to first after a RBI-single against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

