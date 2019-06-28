A group of investors that includes the owners of toy maker Lego is buying Merlin Entertainment, a British company that operates theme parks like Legoland.
Lego owner Kirkbi Invest joined forces with private equity firm Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to offer 60 cents per share for Merlin, valuing it at $6 billion.
Merlin, which runs eight Legoland parks and 20 Legoland Discovery Centers, among other sites, said Friday it accepted the deal. Its share price jumped 14%.
Apple to shift Mac Pro assembly to China: Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting away from a U.S. assembly line it had been using for that product in recent years, according to a report published Friday.
The company intends to assemble the new Mac Pro in a factory near Shanghai, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the plan.
Apple issued a statement saying the new Mac Pro will be designed and engineered in California, but wouldn’t say where it will be assembled.
Tesla says car fire caused by failed battery: Tesla said a fire in one of its cars in Shanghai was caused by the failure of a single battery module and investigators found no defects in the car’s systems.
The electric car maker said Friday on its social media account that a joint team examined the battery, software, manufacturing information and the vehicle’s history following the April 21 fire in an underground garage.
It said it found no system defects and determined preliminarily that the fire was caused by the failure of a battery module in the front of the vehicle.
Nissan ex-chair cancels news conference: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn canceled his news conference planned for Friday within hours of its announcement, citing opposition from his family and media adviser.
It would have been his first such appearance since he was arrested in November on financial misconduct allegations, and timed with the Group of 20 summit of world leaders being held in Osaka, Japan.
— Associated Press