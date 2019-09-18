Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 jumps over Atlantic City's Kasauhn Carpenter #3 during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Lenape (2-0) at Vineland (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Vineland is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape is ranked No. 8. Clyde Washington leads the Lenape defense with 28 tackles. Fighting Clan quarterback Ryan Shelton threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in Vineland's 20-15 win over Atlantic City last Friday.

