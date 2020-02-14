Olivia Johnstone scored 19 for Lenape, which is 18-5 and ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Grace Speer sparked ACIT with 19 points and six rebounds.

Lenape 11 17 18 12 – 58

ACIT 8 9 11 22 – 50

LEN – King 9, Zhang 10, Johnstone 19, Goshell 9, Cortese 2, K. King 9

ACIT – Montero 12, Speer 19, Jackson 7, Grant 8, Williams 4

