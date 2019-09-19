The Vineland High School football team fell 34-7 to Lenape in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.
Lenape, ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0.
Brady Long threw touchdowns of 36 and 41 yards to Xavier Coleman to lead the Indians. Coleman also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Sean Kennedy caught a 14-yard touchdown from Long.
For Vineland, Nahzir Broome had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Fighting Clan, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, fell to 1-2.
Lenape 13 0 21 0—34
Vineland 0 7 0 0—7
FIRST QUARTER
L — Long 36 pass Coleman (kick good)
L — Long 14 pass Kennedy (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
V — Broome 1 run (Garton kick)
THIRD QUARTER
L — Bruce 2 run (pass)
L — Coleman 1 run (kick good)
L — Long 41 pass Coleman (kick fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
Records— L 3-0, V 1-2.
