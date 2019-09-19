The Vineland High School football team fell 34-7 to Lenape in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.

Lenape, ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0.

Brady Long threw touchdowns of 36 and 41 yards to Xavier Coleman to lead the Indians. Coleman also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Sean Kennedy caught a 14-yard touchdown from Long.

For Vineland, Nahzir Broome had a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Fighting Clan, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, fell to 1-2.

Lenape 13 0 21 0—34

Vineland 0 7 0 0—7

FIRST QUARTER

L — Long 36 pass Coleman (kick good)

L — Long 14 pass Kennedy (kick fail)

SECOND QUARTER

V — Broome 1 run (Garton kick)

THIRD QUARTER

L — Bruce 2 run (pass)

L — Coleman 1 run (kick good)

L — Long 41 pass Coleman (kick fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

Records— L 3-0, V 1-2.

