Lenape 55, Southern Regional 42
Tayvon Gaither and Derek Simpson each scored 18 to lead Lenape to victory in the championship game off the Score at the Shore tournament.
Lenape (4-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Jay Silva led Southern with 12 points.
Southern 10 9 13 10 – 42
Lenape 13 15 13 14 – 55
SR – Infurna 9, N. Devane 4, Ridgway 8, Wasacz 5, Silva 12, W. Devane 4
LEN – Kennedy 5, Cashmer 2, Gaither 18, Simpson 18, Cortese 12
