Not always, but when a cold snap or extremely cold weather pushes into the area, it is a good idea to let water drip from the faucet. “Make sure it is cold water when you do this,” Jones said. “Running cold water through the pipes, even a trickle at a time, helps prevent pipes from freezing.” This is especially true on exterior walls where there may be limited insulation. “Don’t forget about seldom used areas such as guest bathrooms or laundry sinks/equipment,” continued Jones.

