Mainland's Liam Garbutt swims the 200 freestyle relay at the Public B state swimming championships at The College of New Jersey Sunday Feb. 23, 2020. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

The returning first-team Press All-Star won the Forde CAL 100 freestyle (54.19) and was second in the 50 free. Placed eighth in the MOC 100 freestyle and was 14th in the 50 free. Also won those two events in the Mustangs' 118-52 loss to EHT.

