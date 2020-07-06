The Atlantic County Library System opened four of its branches to the public Monday for the first time since closing mid-March.
The Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hammonton and Mays Landing branches opened to the public. Each branch will operate at 25% capacity as mandated by the state and all patrons and staff will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday with the first hour each day reserved for those at high risk from COVID-19. That includes the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
The remaining five branches in Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor are expected to reopen July 13.
The Ocean City Free Public Library also opened 11 a.m. Monday with similar restrictions.
The Cumberland County Library system announced it would reopen on July 13, while the Cape May County Library system will continue curbside pick-up only through the month of the July.
