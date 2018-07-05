Library had a ‘Fifty Shades’ censor: A suburban Detroit library has decried an unidentified censor who concealed DVDs of movies from the racy “Fifty Shade” series.
The Berkley library is now openly displaying the R-rated movies, accompanied by a sign that says hiding movies “is not how libraries work.”
Librarian Lauren Arnsman told the Detroit Free Press the three movies had mysteriously disappeared since last year, forcing the library to spend more than $100 to replace them. Most were found hidden in the building.
They’re now on a table, along with the movies “Jerusalem” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” which also had disappeared.
The library doesn’t know who was hiding the DVDs. The “Fifty Shades” books? They’re still on the shelf.
Actress’ plans to play trans man spurs backlash: Scarlett Johansson’s plans to portray a transgender man have sparked a backlash from many who object to cisgender actors playing trans roles.
Earlier this week, Johansson was announced to star in the film “Rub & Tug,” about prostitution ringleader Dante “Tex” Gill,” who has born Lois Jean Gill but who identified as a man. Since then, many transgender actors and advocates have criticized the production for Johansson’s casting.
Representatives for Johansson didn’t respond to messages for comment.
Hume deletes tweets questioning Dems’ love of country: Fox News Channel analyst Brit Hume has deleted a Fourth of July tweet that suggested Democrats “sure don’t love” America.
Hume had referred to a Gallup poll that said 47 percent of Americans said they were “extremely proud” to be Americans. Gallup said 85 percent of Democrats reported they were extremely, very or moderately proud of America.
In his since-deleted tweet, Hume had linked to an article about the poll in a conservative blog that was titled, “Why do Democrats hate America?”
“Hate may be too strong a word but they sure don’t love it,” Hume wrote.
Hume later wrote that some people thought that wasn’t a fair conclusion from the poll. “I agree and thus the deletion,” he said.
No case against ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s ex-girlfriend: Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face a misdemeanor charge in a scuffle between the two 11 days ago.
Jennifer Harley’s attorney, Michael Cristalli, and the Clark County district attorney’s office said Thursday there was insufficient evidence to charge Harley with domestic battery in the June 24 incident.
Police responding to a report of a man trying to pull a woman from a damaged vehicle had said that officers found Ortiz-Magro bleeding and determined that Harley had injured him.
The case was handled as a domestic battery because the two are the parents of a young daughter together.