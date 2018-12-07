After last year’s fantastic response, the Atlantic City Christmas Parade will once again make its way down the Boardwalk, filling the hearts of those who attend with oodles of Christmas cheer.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The event, which is sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, Tanger Outlets and Tropicana Atlantic City will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
The parade will begin at Vermont Avenue and will make its way down to Albany Avenue
The event is free to attend. For more info, go to to Facebook.com.