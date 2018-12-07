Atlantic City Christmas Parade
Buy Now

In Atlantic City, Santa waves to crowds on the Boardwalk from the Bass Pro Shops float Sunday during the city’s Christmas parade. See a gallery of parade photos at PressofAC.com.

 Dale Gerhard In Atlantic City, Santa will wave to crowds on the Boardwalk during the city’s Christmas parade.

After last year’s fantastic response, the Atlantic City Christmas Parade will once again make its way down the Boardwalk, filling the hearts of those who attend with oodles of Christmas cheer.

Atlantic City Christmas Parade

Atlantic City Christmas parade, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, held on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. 

1 of 20

The event, which is sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, Tanger Outlets and Tropicana Atlantic City will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

The parade will begin at Vermont Avenue and will make its way down to Albany Avenue

The event is free to attend. For more info, go to to Facebook.com.